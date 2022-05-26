Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Robert Taub Acquires 19,200 Shares

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) Director Robert Taub bought 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.49 per share, with a total value of C$143,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,265,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,440,557.38.

Robert Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Taub bought 60,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$432,600.00.

AYA stock opened at C$6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of C$714.81 million and a P/E ratio of -194.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.05. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.69 and a 52 week high of C$11.85.

Several research analysts have commented on AYA shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.