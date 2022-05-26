Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.60.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON opened at $95.54 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.