Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 11,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 630,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $776.74 million, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $54,547.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $28,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,309 shares of company stock worth $352,347. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,338,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

