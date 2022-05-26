Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 40,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

