Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $24.14 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $24.14 or 0.00083371 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.54 billion and approximately $866.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00268374 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 270,798,132 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.