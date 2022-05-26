AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.33 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AZO traded up $28.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,993.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,925. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,037.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,975.98. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,067.42.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $19,424,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AutoZone by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

