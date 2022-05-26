AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at $945,414,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AN stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

