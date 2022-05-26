Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marlowe Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $97.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,147.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,192.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,288.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

