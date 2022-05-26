Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 47,066 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,066 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. 8,707,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733,306. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

