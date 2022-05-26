Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.23. 73,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.47 and its 200-day moving average is $201.21. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock worth $14,342,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.