Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,034 shares of company stock worth $9,196,618. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,174. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

