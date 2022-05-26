Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. 8,343,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,768,247. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

