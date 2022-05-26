Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 472,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $39,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 331,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,896,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 683.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 369,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 159,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.80. 10,584,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.