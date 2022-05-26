Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,562,000 after acquiring an additional 588,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.68. 11,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.83 and its 200-day moving average is $256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

