Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $44.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.57. 4,600,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $279.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.