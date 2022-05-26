Aureus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,441. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

