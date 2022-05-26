Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,772 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,419,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,196,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

