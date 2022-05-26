Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 8,094 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,085,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,485,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 7,096,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,240,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,458 shares of company stock worth $3,994,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

