Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Position Lessened by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Audacy worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Audacy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Audacy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 636,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,457. The stock has a market cap of $235.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Audacy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,940.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

