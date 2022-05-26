ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE: ATA):

5/24/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

5/20/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$68.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$59.00 to C$50.00.

5/18/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$53.00.

4/11/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems was given a new C$59.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$35.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.00 and a 52-week high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

