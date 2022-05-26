ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.10. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 14,701 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

