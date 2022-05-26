ATC Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $120,722.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $120,722.00 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00217870 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006784 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

