AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($128.35) to £111 ($139.68) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.71) to £120 ($151.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.25) to £110 ($138.42) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

