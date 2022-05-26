Assurant, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Assurant has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assurant to earn $14.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

AIZ opened at $181.27 on Thursday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Assurant by 19.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

