ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $3,135.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,135.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.69) to GBX 2,125 ($26.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($69.21) to GBX 4,100 ($51.59) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($46.56) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.53) to GBX 2,900 ($36.49) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ASOMY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $74.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

