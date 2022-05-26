ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ASLN opened at $0.40 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.33.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.