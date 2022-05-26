Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.71. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts predict that Ashford will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.