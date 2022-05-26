ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $90.75

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.75 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 1127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 18.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 9.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

