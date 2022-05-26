ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $90.75

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.75 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 1127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 18.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 9.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
