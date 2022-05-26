Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Asana posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 3,724,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

