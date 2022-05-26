Aryacoin (AYA) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $354,619.21 and approximately $19,507.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006095 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

