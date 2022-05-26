Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €7.20 ($7.66) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.71) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.30) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.17) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.67 ($7.10).

Shares of AT1 traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €4.43 ($4.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a one year low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a one year high of €7.16 ($7.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.32.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

