Arik Hill Buys 26,315 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) insider Arik Hill acquired 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $39,998.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $39,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arik Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Arik Hill acquired 25,358 shares of Ontrak stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $36,515.52.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

