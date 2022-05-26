Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

ARCE stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $513.33 million, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter.

ARCE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.