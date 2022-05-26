Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.34–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$59.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.46 million.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 197,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.