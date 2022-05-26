Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.83.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. Appian’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 839,818 shares of company stock worth $40,140,064 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Appian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.