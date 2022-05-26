Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. 12,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,857. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

