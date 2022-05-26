Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

AIRC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 799,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,250. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,091 shares of company stock worth $201,656. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 30.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

