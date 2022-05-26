Anyswap Trading Down 24.9% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $99.14 million and $728,844.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00017987 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

