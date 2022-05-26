Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,464.03

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,464.03 ($18.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($18.62). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.27), with a volume of 1,192,013 shares traded.

ANTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.70) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.36) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.36) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,453.89 ($18.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,573.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,463.98.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

