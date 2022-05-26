Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Jay Venkatesan Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) insider Jay Venkatesan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,689,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,786.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00.

Shares of ANGN opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.41. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

ANGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.