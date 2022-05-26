Angel Pond (NYSE:POND) Trading Up 0.7%

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POND. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Angel Pond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Pond by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

