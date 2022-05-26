Analyzing Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nordea Bank Abp and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 1 4 4 0 2.33 Erste Group Bank 0 1 7 0 2.88

Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus target price of $52.66, indicating a potential upside of 405.37%. Erste Group Bank has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 183.47%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Erste Group Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Erste Group Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 3.40 $4.53 billion $0.96 10.85 Erste Group Bank $9.70 billion 1.43 $2.28 billion $2.55 6.32

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Erste Group Bank pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 34.47% 10.87% 0.65% Erste Group Bank 20.99% 8.37% 0.64%

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Erste Group Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,091 branches. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

