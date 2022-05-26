Analyzing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 1 3 9 1 2.71 Brigham Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.76 $946.00 million $2.87 10.11 Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 10.85 $50.28 million $1.53 18.89

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 35.01% 16.78% 10.43% Brigham Minerals 36.54% 10.56% 9.36%

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marathon Oil pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Brigham Minerals on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

