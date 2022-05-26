Analysts Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target at $14.25

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts have commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,906. The firm has a market cap of $785.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.70. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

