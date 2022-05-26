Analysts Set Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target at $3,628.50

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,628.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHNWF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 3,850 ($48.45) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($49.33) to GBX 3,720 ($46.81) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($45.04) to GBX 3,544 ($44.60) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $$36.70 on Monday. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. Schroders has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

