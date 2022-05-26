Analysts Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) PT at $53.60

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $985.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

