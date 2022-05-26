Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $186.00

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.35. 3,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.