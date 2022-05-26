Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $16.89

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:GENI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 3,290,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,007. The company has a market capitalization of $589.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

