Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $34.71

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FULC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,360. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $316.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.52.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

