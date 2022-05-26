Analysts Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Target Price at $0.79

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.77) to €0.75 ($0.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($1.01) to €1.00 ($1.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.80) to €0.90 ($0.96) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $$1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

